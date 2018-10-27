Halloween 2018: 11 of the scariest movies ever – and where to stream them

By some stretch the best horror film of 2018, Hereditary starts off more like a family drama with some supernatural seasoning and ends as… well, that’d be spoiling things and ruining a ride filled with more gut-wrenching twists and sickening loops than a rollercoaster.

When her secretive mother dies, it forces Annie (an absolutely phenomenal Toni Collette) to examine the ways in which her behaviour had affected and shaped her family – not just herself, but her teenaged son Peter and young daughter Charlie, both of whom seem troubled by unspoken issues. When these troubles come to the fore, they first result in tragedy and then descend into full-blown nightmare.

If you’re looking for an intelligent, thought-provoking film that retains the power to shock – a modern movie that’s very much in the same mould as the likes of The Shining, Rosemary’s Baby or Don’t Look Now – look no further.

Rent Hereditary at:

iTunes (£5.49)

Google Play (£3.49)

Amazon Prime Video (£5.99)