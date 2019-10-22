Google Pixel 4 XL vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max: Which is best?

Apple and Google both have new phones on the market this autumn, and we've already taken a look at the core battle between the iPhone 11 and Pixel 4.

What about the super-sized skirmish, then? Apple's iPhone 11 Pro Max and Google's Pixel 4 XL both tip the scales in terms of overall size, and back up that heft with seriously massive specs, both delivering enviable flagship phone experiences.

But if you've narrowed down your decision to these two super-phones, which one deserves the significant spend most of all? Here's what we think.