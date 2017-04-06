Get your house in order: the 11 best Apple HomeKit gadgets

Your smart home tech might still feel like a bunch of foreign exchange students trying to converse for the first time, but the big platforms are finally maturing enough to make them work as an automated whole.

Whereas Amazon and Google have taken a similar approach - a voice-controlled device that can operate many of your smart home gadgets - Apple's idea has been a little different. HomeKit brings together a myriad of compatible devices, enabling you to not only control them via the Home app in iOS and via Siri, but also hook them up to work together.

But what kind of gadgetry likes to party on Apple's smart dance floor? Here are our favourites so far: