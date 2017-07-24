The games we want to see on Atari’s new Ataribox console

You may have heard about Ataribox. The first Atari-branded console in 25 years will— Well, we’re not actually sure, because details are slim.

What we do know: the design is inspired by classic Atari consoles. It’ll combine classic and current gaming content. And it’ll be crowdfunded.

Also, long-time gamers might doff their sceptic’s hat, given that ‘Atari’ has been hacked to bits and sold off more times than a car that’s been through a dozen chop shops.

So for Stuff, it’s all about the games. We don’t care about what ports and specs the Ataribox has, just that it’ll be able to play these beauties…