Gadget Doctor: Help! My Windows laptop keeps chugging to a halt

Just like humans, gadgets can get mysterious aches and pains that need fixing.

If the classic 'turn it off and on again' (the tech equivalent of Ibruprofen) hasn't worked, then it's time to bring your suffering slab of silicon to the Gadget Doctor.

Our latest worried reader is William Davies, who has a laptop with a very common complaint:

"Stuff, when I first bought my Windows 10 laptop it was glorious. Mainly because I never had to use Windows 8 ever again, but also because it was so easy and slick to use. Time makes fools of all of us, though, and this slow machine is showing me up as a right old chump. How do I strap a rocket on it?"

No problem, William, here's the Doctor's prescription...