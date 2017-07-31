Gadget Doctor: Help! I want a multi-room setup

Welcome to the first in our series of Gadget Doctors, where we answer the exasperated cries of a long-suffering tech fan.
Today, our reader in need is Sophie Ridyard, who wrote to us asking:
"Stuff, I used to have a fancy speaker array at home – everywhere you looked there was an iPhone dock. Then I went round my mate’s place and he could play 'Living on a Prayer' in perfect sync in his living room and on the loo. Surely there must be a way to attain multiroom nirvana without spending a bomb?"
Indeed there is, Sophie - here's Stuff editor Rob Leedham's prescription...
1) Download these apps
1) Dig into Spotify
Our favourite music streaming service’s most awesome feature, Spotify Connect, is by far the easiest way to do multiroom.
Just select any Wi-Fi-enabled speaker from the ‘Devices Available’ menu and Spotify will stream straight to it.
Better still, an absolute raft of tech is supported, from the Amazon Echo to Tesla’s Model S.
Download Spotify for iOS / Download Spotify for Android
2) Or give Google Cast a go
Google’s answer to Spotify Connect isn’t as widely supported, so there’s less chance that you’ll just happen to have a device that will work with it.
That said, recent Sony headphones, TVs and speakers all allow you to cast your tunes to them - just press the Cast button (which is a cross between the Wi-Fi symbol and a screen) in your browser or app.
Unsurprisingly, the same goes for any Chromecasts you have hanging round your home. Expect more devices to convert to Google Cast in the future.
3) And if that fails, try Airfoil Satellite
While Spotify Connect and Google Cast work over Wi-Fi, Airfoil allows you to broadcast that new Stormzy banger over Bluetooth as well.
A free download for iPhone, Android, PC and Mac, it works the same way as a Sonos setup with support for thousands of devices.
The only downside? It’s a little pernickety at times.
2) Get these on the cheap
1) Pick up a Chromecast Audio
Got a perfectly good speaker hanging around that can’t connect to Wi-Fi? Chromecast Audio is the answer, mainly because it’s dirt cheap and supports both Spotify Connect and Google Cast.
Just plug it into the speaker’s analogue output, link it to the Google Home app and you’re all sorted.
Buy the Chromecast Audio here from Maplin (UK) | Best Buy (USA)
2) Or check out Logitech's Bluetooth rival
A simpler, less polished alternative to the Chromecast Audio, the Logitech Bluetooth Audio Receiver basically adds wireless smarts to any speaker.
Then you simply pair that speaker with your phone, tablet or laptop. So long as you’re OK with flitting between speakers in a settings menu, this does the job just fine.
Buy the Logitech Bluetooth Audio Receiver here from Amazon (UK) | Amazon (USA)
3) Don't forget about Apple TV
This is only really an option if at least a couple of your existing speakers are compatible with Apple’s wireless AirPlay standard – so you’ve essentially got half a multiroom setup in place already.
Add an Apple TV to this equation and your telly’s soundbar can join the party.