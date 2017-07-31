Gadget Doctor: Help! I want a multi-room setup

1) Dig into Spotify

Our favourite music streaming service’s most awesome feature, Spotify Connect, is by far the easiest way to do multiroom.

Just select any Wi-Fi-enabled speaker from the ‘Devices Available’ menu and Spotify will stream straight to it.

Better still, an absolute raft of tech is supported, from the Amazon Echo to Tesla’s Model S.

Download Spotify for iOS / Download Spotify for Android

2) Or give Google Cast a go

Google’s answer to Spotify Connect isn’t as widely supported, so there’s less chance that you’ll just happen to have a device that will work with it.

That said, recent Sony headphones, TVs and speakers all allow you to cast your tunes to them - just press the Cast button (which is a cross between the Wi-Fi symbol and a screen) in your browser or app.

Unsurprisingly, the same goes for any Chromecasts you have hanging round your home. Expect more devices to convert to Google Cast in the future.

3) And if that fails, try Airfoil Satellite

While Spotify Connect and Google Cast work over Wi-Fi, Airfoil allows you to broadcast that new Stormzy banger over Bluetooth as well.

A free download for iPhone, Android, PC and Mac, it works the same way as a Sonos setup with support for thousands of devices.

The only downside? It’s a little pernickety at times.

Download Airfoil Satellite