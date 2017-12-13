The first 15 things you should do with your OnePlus 5T

So ya want one of them skinny bezel smartphones that are all the rage right now? It’ll cost you a pretty penny - unless you use your noggin and pick up a OnePlus 5T, that is.

This cut-price hero costs half the price of some top-end flagship phones, but still packs in all the features you’d want, like dual cameras, a super-speedy Snapdragon CPU, and Dash Charging to keep you topped up without having to wait around.

It also has one of the best versions of Android around, with OxygenOS adding great new features without making things so complex you’re scared to swipe beyond the home screen.

A few of ‘em are a bit hidden away behind the scenes - but we’ve been digging, to find them all and let you know which ones are worth using. Here are the top tips every 5T owner should know.