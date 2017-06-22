The first 13 things you should do with your OnePlus 5

Flagship phones are for chumps. If you’ve been smart, you’ll have saved yourself a wallet-load of cash and bagged a OnePlus 5 instead.

This 5.5in stunner has dual cameras that take fantastic photos, a ridiculously powerful Snapdragon CPU, and super-speedy Dash charging. There’s plenty to like beyond the great price.

But how the heck do you get the best out of it? That OxygenOS operating system might look just like vanilla Android, but it’s actually hiding lots of sneaky hidden extras. Extras you’re going to want to know about.

We’ve got the lot, so you don’t have to spend your first few hours scrolling through settings screens. Here are our top tips.