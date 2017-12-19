The first 13 things you should do with your Google Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL

It doesn’t matter if you’re a die-hard Android fan, or are coming to Google for the first time: the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are fantastic phones and you’re going to have a blast using ‘em.

But are you getting the best from your expensive new pocket brick?

Maybe not - unless you follow our top tips and uncover all of Google’s hidden menus, features and little extras dotted throughout Android 8.0 Oreo. We’ve done all the digging, so you just have to scroll down and follow our easy instructions. You lucky thing, you.