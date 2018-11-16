First 10 things you should do with your Huawei Mate 20 Pro

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro has the most feature-packed camera in the phone world at present.

There are three extra features you really have to test drive. Number one is the night mode, first seen in the P20 Pro. It lets you take a long exposure style photo, but because it’s made using an AI-assisted stitch of loads of short exposures, you can use it handheld.

Just head out to a scenic spot that might otherwise just look dark with a normal photo shoot, select the Night tab in the camera app and fire away. Images take 4-5 seconds to capture, but thanks to all the smarts involved you can even shoot scenes in which there are moving objects. You’ll either see a long-exposure style blur or the object as if it was shot with a single quick photo. It’s that clever.

Next up is the ultra-wide camera. Press the little “1x” button at the bottom of the camera app display until is shows “0.6x”. This gives you a much wider, action camera style view of a scene. It’s perfect for fitting in big groups of people close-up, or for dramatic photos of cityscapes. The way the lens bends the harsh geometry of buildings makes big structures look all the more imposing, if you get close enough to them

Finally, you need to check out the zoom. The Huawei Mate 20 Pro is the only kid in its class to have a 3x optical “zoom”. Others have a 2x lens, or no optical zoom at all. This, along with the very high-res 40-megapixel main sensor, means you can take better 5x and 10x images than just about any rival.

You’ll see the cleanest results with the 3x view, of course. It’s a great way to shoot images you may not have thought of taking with your last phone camera. Live in a city? Point that camera up. The 3x zoom lets you frame shots that just wouldn’t look right with a 1x view. All the different view modes can also be used with the Night mode, which is one of the neatest features of all. Ultra-wide night shots often look fantastic.