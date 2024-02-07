Explainer: everything we know about the ESPN/Disney, Fox and Warner Bros. sports streaming service

We’re getting another streaming service, folks. But at least this time, it won’t just be yet another place to watch The Office or Hot Fuzz. This one comes from ESPN/Disney, Fox and Warner Bros.

A deal in principle has been made by ESPN/Disney, Fox and Warner Bros. to create a brand new, and combined, sports streaming service. This is pretty big news. ESPN is arguably the biggest name in US sports broadcasting, and combined with Fox and Warner Bros., collectively own the rights to the FIFA World Cup, Formula 1, NFL, NBA and Major League Baseball.

We don’t know much about the service so far. It doesn’t even have a name yet. But for now, here’s what we can expect from the ESPN/Disney, Fox and Warner Bros. tie-up.

What is it?

A brand new streaming service from three of the US’s biggest sports broadcasters, that’s what.

Early reports suggest it will be home to sports networks such ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SECN, ACCN, ESPNews, ABC, FOX, FS1, FS2, BTN, TNT, TBS, and truTV.

The new service will also broadcast live games from Major League Baseball (MLB), National Football League (NFL), the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the National Hockey League (NHL). NASCAR, PGA Tour Golf and Grand Slam Tennis will also air on the new service.

Why?

It’s no secret that sports broadcasting is big business. Amazon have already bought the rights to just 20 matches per year in the English Premier League, and in 2022, Apple closed a ten-year, $2.5 billion global deal with Major League Soccer (MLS) to stream virtually all matches on Apple TV+. It’s no surprise then that ESPN/Disney, Fox and Warner Bros. want a greater piece of that pie.

It could make sense for us mere subscribers, too. Fans already pay for several streaming services to watch their favourite sports, so a collective service from these three sports giants could offer great bang for buck.

Where is it be available? And how much will it cost?

The new service will have its own app, but beyond that we don’t know the finer details just yet. We do know though, that Disney Plus, Hulu, and Max users will have the option to bundle the new service in with their existing respective subscriptions.

For now, all we know if that pricing will be announced at a later date.

