how to use apple pay

How do I pay for things?

It’s pretty simple, but depends on what device you’re using.

To pay with your iPhone:

1, If you’re using Face ID, double-click the side button. Put your face to the screen or enter your passcode to open Apple Wallet if required. If your iPhone has Touch ID, double-click the Home button.

2, To use a different card, tapping your default card will open to see your other cards. Tap a new card and authenticate.

3, Hold the top of your iPhone near the contactless reader, and that’s it.

To pay with your Apple Watch:

1, Double-click the side button.

2, Your default card will open automatically, but you can scroll down to choose a different card.

3, Hold the display of your Apple Watch near the contactless reader until you feel a gentle tap and hear a beep.

Using Apple Pay online

Things work a little differently for the iPad and Mac, which is to be expected. There’s nothing convenient about whipping an iPad out a dinner, after all. You can use Apple Pay to pay online in Safari, or through apps when Apple Pay is an option.

To use Apple Pay online:

1, Tap the Apple Pay button or choose Apple Pay as your payment method.

2, To pay with a different card, tap the Next button, or the Expand Menu button next to your default card.

3, You may need to add your billing, shipping, and contact information. That won’t be needed all the time, though, as Apple Pay stores that info.

4, Confirm the payment.

For iPad with Face ID, double-click the side button, then use Face ID or your passcode. For iPads without Face ID, simply use Touch ID or your passcode.

If you’re on a Mac with Touch ID, follow the prompts on the Touch Bar and place your finger on Touch ID. If Touch ID is off, tap the Apple Pay icon on the Touch Bar and follow the prompts on the screen.

For the primitive amongst us – Mac users without Touch ID, that is – you’ll have to confirm the payment on your Bluetooth-connected iPhone or Apple Watch. Make sure that you’re signed in with the same Apple ID on all devices, though. When your payment is successful, you’ll see Done and a checkmark on the screen.

How much can I spend?

There’s technically no limit to how much one can spend using Apple Pay. But there is a stumbling block, in that the UK has a contactless payment limit of £100 per transaction. This is the case for all contactless payments, regardless of which service you’re using.

Things are a little different in the US. The US (and Canada, while we’re at it) have not set any sort of legal contactless limit. They leave that decision up to the card schemes and financial institutions, which has famously always ended well. Nevertheless, Americans can tap to their heart’s content throughout the nation, and that’s what freedom is all about.

Is it secure?

Lots of steps have been taken to ensure Apple Pay remains safe and trusted. All purchases need Face ID, Touch ID or your passcode to be processed. Your card number and identity aren’t shared with merchants, and no card numbers are stored either on your device or on Apple servers.

When you make a purchase, neither Apple nor your device will send your card number to the person you’re buying from. If you’re paying for something online in Safari or through apps, the merchant only receives the info you need to share to get your package – name and address, for example.