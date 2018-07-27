Eccentric assistants: 11 of the weirdest Alexa gadgets

What seems weird now may soon become the norm, but having kitchen appliances with Alexa support still feels like the stuff of sci-fi.

As if cooking in the microwave wasn’t already lazy enough, now you don’t even have to push the buttons. Just tell your Echo what you want the microwave to do and it’ll get to work.

GE also has ovens, fridges and dishwashers that can be controlled via your Echo, so before too long you’ll barely have to lift a finger.