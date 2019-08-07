Drop everything and download: Traffix: City Rush

Some people claim superheroes don't exist, but those deluded souls are dead wrong. Heroes are real, and they're called traffic controllers. As congestion gathers their watch begins, and it doesn't end until there's not a single jam in sight. They are the watchers on the roads, the shield that guards the realms of tarmac, and every single day they pledge their life and honour to drivers around the world.
Now, you can finally pay your respects to those brave men and women by stepping into their shoes in Traffix: City Watch. Use your newfound abilities to control stoplights and guide drivers home without causing absolute bedlam. It's a huge underdaking, we know, but try not to let it go to your head. After all, with great power, comes great responsibility - and there's no greater power than supervising traffic lights.
What does it do?
Traffix is one of those games that succeeds because of its simplicity. The task at hand is straightforward enough: avoid highway chaos and quash road rage by taking charge of the traffic lights in cities like Paris, Tokyo, and Las Vegas. You decide when cars go by tapping and holding traffic lights to change them from red to yellow to green, but you'll need to get your timing spot on to avoid collisions and carnage.
As it turns out, maintaining highway harmony is actually pretty stressful, and as the puzzles ramp up you'll soon find yourself descending into madness. If by some miracle, you manage to get a perfect score, you'll unlock 'chaos mode,' which switches out bog-standard cars for police cruisers. In this unforgiving mode, anything but total perfection will result in failure, meaning the stakes are even higher. It's brutal, bonkers, and utterly compelling.
Any downsides?
The one issue I had with Traffix is that I often found my fingers would obscure key parts of the screen due to the design of the puzzles. You see, because some of the traffic lights you control are fairly central, manipulating them will cause oncoming traffic to be monetarily hidden from view, which is a bit of an issue when you're trying to stop cars from smashing into each other.
It's hardly a deal breaker, but it is a tad frustrating to lose out on a perfect score because one of your digits accidentally became the perfect cloaking device for an inbound lorry. Of course, I suppose there's always the chance this issue is inherently linked to my abnormally large sausage fingers, and that it won't affect you in the slightest. I'm open to that debate.
Where can I get it?
Traffix: City Rush is available for £3.99 on iOS. You can download it from the App Store by clicking right here.