Drop everything and download: Traffix: City Rush

Some people claim superheroes don't exist, but those deluded souls are dead wrong. Heroes are real, and they're called traffic controllers. As congestion gathers their watch begins, and it doesn't end until there's not a single jam in sight. They are the watchers on the roads, the shield that guards the realms of tarmac, and every single day they pledge their life and honour to drivers around the world.

Now, you can finally pay your respects to those brave men and women by stepping into their shoes in Traffix: City Watch. Use your newfound abilities to control stoplights and guide drivers home without causing absolute bedlam. It's a huge underdaking, we know, but try not to let it go to your head. After all, with great power, comes great responsibility - and there's no greater power than supervising traffic lights.