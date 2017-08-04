Drop everything and download: Plotagraph+

Plotagraph+ is an animation tool that its creators say “brings photos to life”. In order to make this happen, you load a pic, then drag a bunch of arrows around to say which parts of the image you want to move.

The app instantly figures out all the horribly complex calculations to animate your work, at which point you can preview it. You’ll most likely get a terrifying morphing abomination, whereupon you might spot the mask and anchor options. These let you lock down portions of the photo, so they won’t budge. Phew.

Speed and cropping options provide a bit more fine-tuning potential before you tap ‘share’ to output your miniature cinematic masterpiece.