Drop everything and download: Jump Rope Challenge

Helping you stay in shape with a bit of virtual skipping, the free game invites you to "take an active break" from your daily lockdown grind and get your heart pumping with a simple lightweight workout. As the name suggests, you've got to help your onscreen avatar (in this case, a rather cute bunny) complete the daily jump rope challenge by hopping on the spot while using a pair of Joy-Con controllers as the handles of a virtual skipping rope.

For those who aren't able to jump, or don't want to annoy their neighbours, players can also bend their knees or move their arms to complete the challenge without making any noise. The title asks you to aim for at least 100 jumps per day, and will time how long if takes you to complete your set - so there's an element of score chasing.

A simple co-op mode also allows two people to complete the challenge together, with each player holding one Joy-Con. It's hardly a game-changer, but it's a nice addition that'll come in handy if you live with a friend or partner.