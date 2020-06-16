Drop everything and download: Jump Rope Challenge

Once purely occupied in the business of keeping you entertained, Nintendo hasn't forgotten about your cardiovascular health.
The Switch maker has become many folks' defacto personal trainer thanks to the success of its exercising action-RPG, Ring Fit Adventure, and now it's looking to cement its position as the new Joe Wicks with the launch of Jump Rope Challenge.
What's it all about?
Helping you stay in shape with a bit of virtual skipping, the free game invites you to "take an active break" from your daily lockdown grind and get your heart pumping with a simple lightweight workout. As the name suggests, you've got to help your onscreen avatar (in this case, a rather cute bunny) complete the daily jump rope challenge by hopping on the spot while using a pair of Joy-Con controllers as the handles of a virtual skipping rope.
For those who aren't able to jump, or don't want to annoy their neighbours, players can also bend their knees or move their arms to complete the challenge without making any noise. The title asks you to aim for at least 100 jumps per day, and will time how long if takes you to complete your set - so there's an element of score chasing.
A simple co-op mode also allows two people to complete the challenge together, with each player holding one Joy-Con. It's hardly a game-changer, but it's a nice addition that'll come in handy if you live with a friend or partner.
Is it any good?
Surprisingly, yes. Given the game was created by a small group of Nintendo developers while working from home in Japan, it's undeniably effective accessible (if you're a switch owner) and many won't have room to swing a real rope in their house.
How much you'll get out of it will depend on how committed you are to the art of virtual skipping, but after a minute of jumping on the spot like a human yo-yo my heart rate was definitely on its way up. Just make sure you learn from my mistakes and don't start a session straight after lunch.
Where can I get it?
Jump Rope Challenge is available as a free download on the Nintendo Switch eShop. The game is currently listed as a "limited-time release" until the end of September, so don't wait around if you want to get in on the action.