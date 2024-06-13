Discord Voice Chat now on PlayStation 5: how to set it up

Discord has officially come to the PS5. From today, gamers can now access Discord voice chat directly from their PS5 console. And better yet, there’s no need for a mobile app to use it.

Here’s how to set it all up.

What is it?

Play

In recent years, Discord has become one of gaming’s greatest companions. Discord is a voice, video, and text chat app for online communities. These group chat servers are mostly private, invite-only spaces that cover any topic you can think of, from arts and music to sports and gaming.

Users can chat with other like-minded fans of their chosen community. Naturally, this has made Discord a haven for gamers keen on discussing new releases, rumours and tips. Now, its voice chat feature is coming to PS5, without needing to use a mobile app.

Get connected

Setting up Discord on your PS5 couldn’t be easier. To join a voice call in a server or in DMs and Group DMs from your console, follow these steps:

To start, link your Discord and PlayStation Network here

Press the PlayStation button on your controller to open up the Control Center. Then, navigate to the Game Base.

Pick the ‘Discord’ option in the Game Base.

To make calls in Discord server voice channels, select a server you’re in and a voice channel and hit join. For Discord voice in a DM or Group DM, select ‘Direct Calls’ to open up a list of your DMs and Group DMs, and join.

And you’re done. From here, users will be able to see a preview of their friends who are in a Discord voice call before joining from their console. Now, all there is to do is play.

Jack Needham About A writer of seven years and serial FIFA 23 loser, Jack is also Features Editor at Stuff. Jack has written extensively about the world of tech, business, science and online culture. He also covers gaming, but is much better at writing about it than actually playing. Jack keeps the site rolling with extensive features and analysis.