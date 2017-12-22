Christmas Gift Guide 2017: The top 10

You can't have any excuse for not having finished your Christmas shopping yet.

For starters, you've known the big day was coming for... ooh, about 363 days. And secondly, we've given you 951 gift ideas over the past two months, split into handy categories for photography fans and car lovers and retro addicts and gamers and adrenaline junkies and so on and on and on.

But if you are still searching for that one perfect present, and don't want to look through all of our lists, then maybe this feature will help you: our 10 favourite gifts from that whopping great pile in our heads.