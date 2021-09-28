Bright lights: the best lamps for your desk, table or floor

Brick Tamland loves lamp and so should you. After all, there’s nothing like a movable light fixture to give your gaff a glow up.

Eager to look on the bright side? From floor-standing shiners to table-top torches, the best lamps come in all sorts of shapes and sizes. Some will talk to your smart devices, while others will charge your blower as they glow.

So whether you want to illuminate your living room or banish darkness from your desk, the list below features lamps to suit every space and situation.