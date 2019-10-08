Beta yourself: YouTube Premium

Set things up

These days, every time you venture near YouTube it demands you buy YouTube Premium. Eventually, you’re going to give in, just to shut the thing up.

Sign up in a browser or Android (not in the iOS app, it’ll cost you more), and it’ll set you back £11.99 a month... unless you’re a student, in which case you’re charged £6.99 but presumably get way more videos about instant noodles.

Families? £17.99 for up to six, as long as they’re all 13+.

Press a button

On mobile, YouTube changes a bit once you go premium. The ads vanish – forever. Given that they take up half the screen in some cases, that’s a good thing.

You also get two large buttons towards the top of the screen: Originals takes you to Google’s own shows (which YouTube will auto-play trailers for) and Music opens the tune-playing app – because, yep, you get full-fat Google Music.

Watch shows

Tap Originals and YouTube suddenly becomes Netflix. A bit.

Instead of your feeds and thumbnails, you see a huge banner, cycling between things YouTube wants you to watch. Scroll down to delve into dramas, documentaries, sci-fi shows and... a series based on the Fruit Ninja game.

Go audio-only

The YouTube Music app is really YouTube Music With Unnecessary Added Videos. These don’t only show up in the Hotlist tab, but also on some playlists.

Not keen on video chewing through your data allowance? Flick the switch to go audio-only when one’s playing.

Take a break

Tap on your face in the YouTube app to access settings. On Android, also head to General –now tap ‘Remind me to take a break’. Set a duration, and the app will gently remind you if you fall into a video stupor.