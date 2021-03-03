Beta yourself: The Stuff guide to Zoom

Kit up and sit up

Zoom works with built-in mics and speakers, but that doesn’t always give you good results. If you use a PC and sit far from it, invest in a headset. Even with a mobile device, a headset can be a good way to screen out ambient noise. Also, position your device on a stand to avoid cramp and the camera pointing up your nose.

Be silent, not deadly

On all platforms, Zoom offers settings to define key defaults when you enter a meeting. Our advice: set it so you always begin meetings with video and audio disabled. That way you’re in control of your entrance, rather than rocking up at the precise moment your kid yells something rude or you sneeze over the camera.

Lonely? Plan it…

People thrive on routine. For colleagues working remotely, having a set time on a weekly basis to just see other people and chat can boost morale. But even with friends, setting up a regular meeting means people are likely to attend. It’s far better than the usual “We should totally set up a chat at some point” – which inevitably never happens.