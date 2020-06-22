Beta yourself: become a podcasting whizz

Do some research

Find out what’s already out there. If you’re keen on particular subject matter, check out what people are already doing in that space. A great way to build a following is to cover something interesting and unique; but at the very least, you’ll need a unique voice. Me-too podcasts tend to vanish without a trace.

Build a structure

You’re doing this for fun, and so don’t want to be hemmed in. We get it. But recorded chaos isn’t nearly as entertaining to listen to as to make. So figure out a basic structure for your podcast. It needn’t be too rigid nor fully scripted, but define key beats to hit, and invent a few sections you can repeat across multiple episodes.

Record everyone

One error that’s commonplace among hobbyist podcasts (and even some professional ones) is terrible audio quality. Often, the host will have a flashy set-up, but record other people over Skype or the phone. Wherever possible, get every contributor to record clean audio at their end, and combine everyone’s recordings in the edit.

App to it

On iPhone/iPad, the depicted Ferrite is superb for creating podcasts, with its full-featured multitrack smarts. If you’re a beginner, you might even be able to get away with using the more limited free tier. Check it out regardless. On Android? Try Spreaker Studio.

Learn to edit

There’s so much media around; people don’t want to waste time. So be ruthless. Got an hour-long edit? Cut it down by half and focus on the really good bits. Be mindful of rights as well: only drop in music and sound effects that won’t later result in a lawyer punching you in the bank account.

Set it free

Assuming you want others to hear your wittering/next mega-hit, you need some hosting. Buzzsprout, Podbean and PodOmatic all offer free tiers to get you started. (You’ll need to pay when you get serious.) Once you have a podcast feed, submitting your podcast to the likes of iTunes and Google Play is just a matter of filling in some forms.