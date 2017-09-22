6 of the best Uber alternatives

Wave goodbye to that hard-earned 4.83 rating - taxi app Uber has had its licence revoked in London and its cars could disappear from the capital’s streets within a month (pending an appeal).

That’s potentially going to leave countless millennials stranded on the pavements, unsure how to get anywhere if they can’t summon a ride from the phone in their pocket.

But Uber isn’t the only taxi app out there. Here are six alternatives, just in case Uber’s time in London does come to a premature end.