Shady business: the 15 best pairs of sunglasses for summer 2020

Summer isn’t quite the same in 2020, but one thing’s for sure: come sun, clouds or showers, there’s always a risk of squinting.

Whether you’re sensibly scaling peaks, sitting distantly in parks or sipping responsibly at pubs, the in-and-out solar schedule is sure to keep your peepers guessing.

Don’t leave your eyes in the dark: prepare for the annual on-again, off-again sunglasses game with these fine specs.

From cycling shields and titanium frames to cinematic shades and recycled sunnies, there’s something in the list below to suit every face, taste and budget. Now, is that cloud blowing east or west?