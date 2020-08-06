The best Samsung Galaxy Note 20 deals for August 2020

Always on the lookout for smartphones with superpowered specs? You’re reading Stuff, so I can only assume you are at least a little interested...

Chances are you already know about Samsung’s gigantic Galaxy Note line – packing huge screens, beautiful cameras and lightning fast performance into a slim package with a super handy stylus for pin point control.

It is a productivity beast, and the recently announce Note 20 is no different (check out our hands-on) with a 6.7in panel, Exynos 990 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, 5G data capability, a juiced-up 4,300mAh battery and a triple camera setup capable of capturing 8K video!

Simply put, it’s a powerful phone to say the least and it may surprise you to know the Note 20 is probably cheaper than you first thought it would be...