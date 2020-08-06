The best Samsung Galaxy Note 20 deals for August 2020

Always on the lookout for smartphones with superpowered specs? You’re reading Stuff, so I can only assume you are at least a little interested...
Chances are you already know about Samsung’s gigantic Galaxy Note line – packing huge screens, beautiful cameras and lightning fast performance into a slim package with a super handy stylus for pin point control.
It is a productivity beast, and the recently announce Note 20 is no different (check out our hands-on) with a 6.7in panel, Exynos 990 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, 5G data capability, a juiced-up 4,300mAh battery and a triple camera setup capable of capturing 8K video!
Simply put, it’s a powerful phone to say the least and it may surprise you to know the Note 20 is probably cheaper than you first thought it would be...
Pre-order deal
Not only is the price more reasonable than you’d imagine, they’re throwing in something for free to sweeten the deal. You just have to make a choice...
Spend your time absorbed in playlists and podcasts (here is a list of our favourite shows, by the way), you may be more interested in a free pair of Galaxy Buds+ with the Note 20 or the brand-new Galaxy Buds Live with the Note 20 Ultra.
Or maybe you want to take advantage of Samsung’s partnership with Microsoft, bringing amazing Xbox games to your device over WiFI or your cellular network. Imagine playing one of over 100 console-quality games on the morning commute.
Well, Samsung’s got you covered there too, with 3 months subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, MOGA XP5-X+ Game Controller and a Wireless Charging stand.
Pre-order deals just below come with this special offer, so if you’re sold on this phone, don’t miss it!
Looking to go SIM free? Get yours for £849 directly from Samsung.
Stuff Recommends...
- 50GB 5G data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
- Free Galaxy Buds+ or 3 months free Xbox Games Pass and a wireless controller
Total cost of ownership: £1139
Get yours here for £35 a month with £299 upfront
Vodafone
- Unlimited data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
- Free Galaxy Buds+ or 3 months free Xbox Games Pass and a wireless controller
Total cost of ownership: £1233
Get yours here for £46 a month with £129.99 upfront cost
Three
- 100GB 5G data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
Total cost of ownership: £1365.99
Get yours here for £54 a month with £69.99 upfront cost (scroll down the list of deals to find it)
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Best Deals
Of course, when making a big buy like this, you want to shop around. Let us help with that. Use the widget below to find the vast array of amazing deals out there.