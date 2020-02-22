The best PC deals available right now

Looking for a brand-new PC can be a bit of a minefield.
You begin your search and almost always at the top of the results, you’ll find some overpriced machine without the specs to match (all about that branding). Then as you continue down the rabbit hole, it’s easy to fall for something that sounds good on paper and is cheap, but woefully lacks in one area that compromises the whole thing.
What is needed in any machine is a nice balance of all the elements – that good graphics card needs to be backed up with sufficient RAM, a super-fast SSD and a decent processor. That all-in-one can’t just be all about the screen. That tiny PC for the living room needs to have the specs to do more than be a glorified Netflix player.
So, while shopping for a new PC myself, I’m sharing my research and pulling up all the best deals for all your computing needs.
Best Gaming PC deals
Let’s start with what I’m looking for. Console generations are all great, but the modularity of a gaming PC and the vast software ecosystem available makes this a great purchase. Not only that, but the high power under the hood makes these ideal for any budding content creators with CPU/GPU-intensive applications like video editing.
Spectra Gaming PC
Head on over to Overclockers and you can find plenty of great gaming rigs. But if you’ve got rent, bills and need to make responsible purchasing decisions, maybe that £2k beast isn’t going to be in your price range.
Enter the Spectra Gaming PC – packing a six-core Intel i5 processor (with 4.1 GhZ turbo boost), 8GB DDR4 RAM and a Radeon RX 580 Red Dragon GPU (the 8GB version) that runs great for this price point.
MSI Infinite S 9SC
MSI is a brand you may have heard of before, and with good reason. This beast is built with everything you need to play plenty of your favourite games on high settings.
The same i5 9400 processor as the Spectra, 8GB DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB HDD paired with 128GB SSD.
So, what’s the main benefit for the price increase over the above? Easy – and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPU. This beast can play Battlefield 5 at max settings in 1440p definition at around 76 FPS.
Best all-in-one PC deals
All-in-one computers are a great immediate setup for that home office, bedroom or as the family PC in the corner of the living room. One issue that always comes up is the price just about covers a good screen, without the power to fuel much more than just the normal daily tasks. Luckily, we’ve found what defies these expectations.
ACER C24-960 23.8" All-in-One PC
With a quad-core i5, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB HDD, Acer have ticked all the power boxes here for all your daily tasks – extending to any odd moments you need to do something power-intensive. Plus, that 24-in full HD LED display is really pretty.
And as an all-in-one, everything is ready to go right out of the box – a wireless keyboard and mouse bundled in meaning you’re working in no time.
Best small PC deals
Maybe you don’t need the gaming power or an all-in-one taking up space. You just need a small box that just does the essentials... We've got you covered! These deals aren’t on tiny boxes with no performance – these are viable options that will last you a good, long while!
OCUK Techlabs Micro ATX PC
Overclockers are back on this list with a great custom build around a simple, small cube case.
Taking pride of place in any living room, with the power to be more than just a video watching machine. You’ve got a 1TB HDD, a zippy Intel Core i3-7100 processor and 8GB of DDR4 RAM. Peak reliability, as OC rigorously test their builds, and enough storage and RAM to make sure you’re not bogged down.
Lenovo ThinkCentre M715q Tiny
In just a 1-litre chassis (always made me chuckle when companies measure their cases in units usually used for how much liquid something can carry), Lenovo’s ThinkCentre Tiny is described on the website as an “IT admin’s dream.”
While that is absolutely true for business PC deployments, this small size also makes it ideal for a living room computer.
And with a 3.2GhZ AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a speedy 256GB SSD, it packs a punch too.