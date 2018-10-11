The best Google Pixel 3 XL deals in October 2018 - £48/m w/4GB on Vodafone

There's not a whole lot to choose between the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL. But if you want a bigger screen, the XL is for you.

It boasts a mahoosive 6.3in OLED screen, thouhg there's no getting away from that rather large notch at the top (what can we say, everything about this phone is big).

But it doesn't just impress on the size front. It also has new Google Assistant features (including the ability to screen nuisance calls in real-time), wireless charging, new camera tricks and better battery life.

In short, it doesn't disappoint.

Hence it's no surprise that all the major networks are flogging it. So what are they offering? And who's cheapest? We've scoured each's deals so you don't to.