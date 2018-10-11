The best Google Pixel 3 XL deals in October 2018 - £48/m w/4GB on Vodafone

There's not a whole lot to choose between the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL. But if you want a bigger screen, the XL is for you.
It boasts a mahoosive 6.3in OLED screen, thouhg there's no getting away from that rather large notch at the top (what can we say, everything about this phone is big).
But it doesn't just impress on the size front. It also has new Google Assistant features (including the ability to screen nuisance calls in real-time), wireless charging, new camera tricks and better battery life.
In short, it doesn't disappoint.
Hence it's no surprise that all the major networks are flogging it. So what are they offering? And who's cheapest? We've scoured each's deals so you don't to.
Google Pixel 3 XL best deals: £48/m w/4GB on Vodafone
Like the Pixel 3, the Pixel 3 XL hits the shops on 1st November, but is available to pre-order now. Out of these deals, we like Vodafone's because it spreads the cost fairly evenly between the upfront fee and monthly payments.
Buy the Google Pixel 3 XL SIM free from Google for £869
O2
If you can stomach the monthly cost, this has a tiny upfront fee.
- 4GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
Total cost of ownership: £1184.04
Get it here for £96.17 a month plus £30 upfront in Black | Pink | White
EE
There's more to pay upfront with this deal, but you get a hefty data allowance and more manageable monthly payments.
- 30GB
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
Total cost of ownership: £1272.99
Get it here for £48 a month plus £120.99 upfront in Black | Pink | White
Vodafone
This deal has a good balance between a not-too-crazy upfront fee and a slightly-more-reasonable monthly cost.
- 4GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
Total cost of ownership: £1242.99
Get it here for £48 a month plus £90.99 upfront in Black | Pink | White
Sky
Ooh dear. Sky is the priciest here, and this deal is only for existing Sky customers. Low upfront fee though.
- 8GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
Total cost of ownership: £1357
Get it for £65 a month plus £49 upfront in Black | Pink | White