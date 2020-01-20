Chill training: the best gear for winter running

Running in the winter months has its perks. Sure, it’s pitch black when you wake up, but at least that means you can’t see the sideways sleet outside.

Though sub-zero temperatures and slippery surfaces might make January jogging something of an assault course, pounding the pavement in chilly weather can actually help you beat the winter blues – all thanks to those glorious post-run endorphins.

Ready to get out from under your duvet and go after that Parkrun record? From grippy trainers to insulating baselayers, this sprinting kit is sure to bolster your resolve when conditions turn arctic. Even if your central heating doesn’t.