The best electric cars of 2019 - reviewed

Thee news headlines paint a gloomy picture for the automobile as we know it. Declining sales, increasing taxation and a general disgust towards diesel make the prospect of investing in new wheels a bit daunting. And yet, since the 1980s, car ownership has more than doubled in the UK as the cost of running a car has decreased by 12% – while in the same period, bus fares have risen 59% and rail fares 62%.

So we love cars, but need to save the planet – Sir David Attenborough said so at Glastonbury and therefore it’s gospel. There is hope, because billions of pounds are currently being poured into the development of electric vehicles – and the latest generation aim to eradicate the nasty muck emitted from belching tailpipes. We’re not naive enough to think EVs are a silver bullet cure for Earth’s assorted misfortunes, but we do know that impressive range, scintillating performanceandexcellentpracticality make them an enticing, future-proof offering. Plus it costs, like, a quid in leccy to drive 50 miles.

Wrap your head around the UK’s charging network – it’s better than you think – get used to plugging in overnight by installing a charger at home, and adapt to eerily silent motoring with instant acceleration, low maintenance and slashed fuel costs. You don’t have to buy either: leasing an EV is a bit like a phone contract, where you pay a monthly fee and upgrade your handset every few years.

To assist this surge of positivity we’ve rounded up – and sampled – a collection of the finest battery-powered vehicles on the planet, ranging from compact city cars to load-lugging premium SUVs, so you can enjoy emissions-free motoring whatever your oh-so-modern lifestyle demands.