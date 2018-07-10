Beam vs Playbase vs Playbar: which Sonos TV speaker is best and which is right for you?

Let's deal with the placement consideration first. What if, like most people, you're mounting one of these soundbars on a shelf or TV stand?

The Playbar is your worst option in this scenario. It was initially sold on its ability to fit in with both wall-mounted and pedestal-stood TVs, but there are flaws.

For a start, it's pretty chunky, meaning you're probably going to need a spare - not to mention sizeable - shelf on your stand to accomodate it.

Second of all, the 'feet' of the thing are on the side of the Playbar which sits against the wall if you were wall-mounting. What that means is that while the speakers fire forward if you wall-mount, they fire slightly upwards if standing on a piece of furniture.

Yes, you can stand the Playbar on the 'wrong' side if you like, but that leaves you with raw metal against the surface of your furniture, an even bulkier shape to accomodate and the IR repeater facing the wrong direction, meaning signals from your remote control might not get through to your TV.

The Beam is much more suitable for the job of sitting on a shelf, because its audio drivers face forward for a more direct sound. Also, it fits much more flush against the wall than the Playbar if you do decide to wall-mount in future.

If you want the best sound for a shelf-stacked AV setup, then Playbase is the one to go for. It provides a big flat surface for your TV to stand upon and will support up to 35kg, which is more than almost any modern TV.

While some models do have legs too far apart to stand on the PlayBase, the Sonos' slim design means these TVs will generally straddle it nicely.

The three speakers are pretty different in terms of build and styling, too. The Playbar has aged the least gracefully, with its mostly metal chassis and fabric speaker cover that looks a little unsubtle. The Playbase, on the other hand, has a matte plastic shell and pattern of precision-drilled holes for a grille, which looks a bit more contemporary and minimalist.

The Beam is the slinkiest of the lot though - it slides inconspicuously under most TVs and simply fades into the background. Ultimately these three devices are all good looking and well built, but Beam is the most elegant.

Because Beam looks the best, can work in either mounted or shelf-based configurations, and doesn't dominate your AV setup, it's our winner overall.

Winner: Beam