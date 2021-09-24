Apple Watch Series 7 vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: which smartwatch should you buy?

Side-by-side, you won’t struggle to tell the two smartwatches apart. Apple didn’t deliver on a rumoured redesign for the Series 7, so there’s no flat-panel aluminium chassis. Instead, you get the same rounded square face that’s been a hallmark of the series since its inception – albeit with a slimmer bezel and a display that fills more of the facade (see below). The only major change? It’s expanded ever so slightly, with variants now measuring in at 41mm and 45mm (up by 1mm from their sixth-gen equivalents).

Things are similarly familiar on Samsung’s side. The Galaxy Watch 4 actually ships in two styles: the standard edition and the Classic. The former retains the sportier styling of the Galaxy Watch Active 2, with a streamlined circular shell and the kind of flat chassis that many hoped Apple would adopt. As for the Classic, that picks up from the Galaxy Watch 3 as a more traditional ticker, complete with rotating bezel.

Like the Apple Watch Series 6 before it, the Watch Series 7 will be offered in three metal finishes: titanium, stainless steel or 100% recycled aluminium. The colour options will depend on the finish you pick, with five shades available if you select aluminium – including a new blue hue.

Samsung offers the Galaxy Watch 4 in a wider range of sizes, based on the model you choose. The standard edition is made from Armour Aluminium and comes in two sizes (40mm and 44mm) and four colours: black and silver for both dimensions, with a gold option for the smaller one and green for the larger. The Classic adds further flexibility, arriving in 42mm and 46mm case sizes – although its stainless steel shell can only be configured in silver or black.

Clearly, these rival wristwatches are cut from very different cloth. Apple is sticking with its squarer take on timepieces, while Samsung continues to refine its smartwatch within the confines of more traditional watch design. Both have their merits and it’s probably worth inspecting both before deciding which works better for you.