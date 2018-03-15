Apple Watch 4 wishlist: the 8 things we want from Apple's next smartwatch

We may not see a successor to the Apple Watch Series 3 until much later this year, in September alongside some new iPhones and the public release of iOS 12. But that won’t stop us daydreaming about what it might offer.

A holographic screen? Built-in projector? Will we get any of those? Probably not. Definitely not, actually.

We still had to come up with eight Apple Watch 4 changes that are a bit more likely - and would make Apple’s smartwatch an even more killer piece of tech.