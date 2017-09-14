Apple iPhone X vs iPhone 8 vs iPhone 8 Plus: which should you buy?

All three new iPhones have received upgrades over last year’s iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, but some go further than others.

The iPhone 8, for example, sticks with a single 12MP sensor and doesn’t really gain anything extra when it comes to stills shooting, beyond apparently gathering 83% more light. The iPhone 8 Plus also sticks pretty closely to the iPhone 7 Plus formula, although its Portrait Mode has been improved and should now deliver sharper shots.

Both phones also gain the ability to shoot 4K video at 60fps, which is a first for an iPhone, and shoot 240fps slow-mo clips in full HD.

The iPhone X isn't a massive step up from the 8 Plus on paper, but it does have a couple of new additions. Chief among them is the fact that you now get optical image stabilisation in both rear cameras, rather than just the wide-angle lens. This should make for superior low-light shooting, especially when coupled with the fact that its telephoto lens has a wider aperture of f/2.4; the 8 Plus' is f/2.8. It's not a massive difference, but every little helps when it comes to those dark and dingy nightclub snaps.

Both the iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X have Portrait Mode, which produces convincing DSLR-style headshots with blurry backgrounds and dreamy bokeh. They also get the new Portrait Lighting feature, which uses machine learning to adjust lighting effects in real time. It looked really sharp in the onstage demo, but hopefully it doesn't make the shots look too artificial or processed.

The iPhone X is the winner on paper, but the iPhone 8 Plus might not be too far behind, with only a slight difference between them. The iPhone 8 is undeniably at the back here, but only for features - quality should be on par with its two bigger brothers.