The Amazon Echo Spot looks awesome - here's why

Alexa's most popular skills are playing music and setting alarms, so it'll come as no surprise that the Echo Dot excels at both. That display means you also get at-a-glance access to the time, date and temperature, plus a whole lot more depending on what you ask Alexa.

At Amazon's official unveiling, we saw a Spot displaying Yelp-powered café reviews and American sports scores, alongside more personalised information like forthcoming appointments or your Amazon Prime photo library.

And of course, all the typical Alexa commands and responses are here, but with the added bonus of accompanying video where available.

It’s a Wi-Fi and Bluetooth speaker, albeit, with a tiny 1.4in driver, so you can play music from all the usual supported services like Amazon Music and Spotify. You can take advantage of the 3.5mm audio output and connect it to something more substantial if you want superior sound. It'll connect to any other Alexa device for a simple multi-room music system, too. Amazon Video support means you can stream TV and video on the tiny screen as well, if you really want.

Perhaps the coolest feature, though? The ability to make hands-free video calls to any Echo Spot or Echo Show, making for a thoroughly modern way to say goodnight to your significant other.