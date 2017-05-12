Amazon Echo Show vs Echo: Which is the right one for you?

As far as we can tell, the entire Echo feature set will be available via the Echo Show. For both, then, you can query Alexa with an array of commands or requests: playing music from various streaming services, asking for definitions and answers to odd questions, controlling smart home devices, calling an Uber, and plenty more.

It's quite a bit, really. In fact, we've profiled some of the best skills that Alexa has on offer, along with many of the amusing Easter eggs you can tap into. And her list of abilities grows all the time, making the Echo all the more capable as few features are added.

Of course, the Echo Show adds a screen to the equation, so some of Alexa's skills take on a new visual component. For example, when playing music, you can have the lyrics scroll on screen – or you could watch a music video instead. And in addition to controlling lights and various other smart devices, now you can pull up a video camera feed from elsewhere in your home.

Video calls are one of the biggest additions, however, as you'll be able to converse with friends and family from your little home hub device. There's even a Drop In feature that lets you mark trusted contacts, and their video calls will automatically be accepted and put through within 10 seconds if you don't decline or opt for audio only. That could be ideal for checking in on sick or elderly family members, for example.

There's some friction to the video calling, however: the person on the other line will either need to have his or her own Echo Show, or otherwise will need to use the Amazon Echo app on iOS or Android. That's right: grandma needs a smartphone for this. Skype video calls won't patch through, nor will something like Google Duo or Apple's FaceTime. That's not surprising, really, but it does potentially make things less convenient for many users.