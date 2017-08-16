8 things you need to know about the Nokia 8

Because one Zeiss lens just isn't enough, the Nokia 8 is packing three: two on the back and one on the front. That dual-cam setup around back uses two 13MP sensors, one colour and the other monochrome, with f/2.0 apertures that work together to add some extra oomph to your smartphone snaps.

Only the main colour sensor has optical image stabilisation, so it might be better suited to low-light snaps, but there's nothing stopping you from using the mono sensor by itself for some moody black and white photos. They use phase-detect AF and an IR range finder, so should feel pretty quick to use, and there's a dual-LED flash for when the lights get low.

Up front, you get another 13MP colour sensor, which is good for high quality selfies - or what Nokia wants to call #Bothies (shudder). Basically the camera app lets you put front and back cameras side-by-side, for either still shots or for video recording, and you can even live stream straight to Facebook or YouTube. It's a neat idea, but it'll be a cold, cold day in hell before we here at Stuff start using the word #bothie in everyday conversation.