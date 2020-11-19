The 8 games to play first on your PlayStation 5

We're used to America gettings things first, but the additional week this rainy little island has had to endure before finally getting hold of the PS5? That was a test.

Well, the wait is over, and the largest console you'll ever clap eyes on is finally out in the UK. Unlike the Xbox Series X, which launched without any first-party games, Sony has a diverse little collection of them on day one, each utilising in some way the PS5's huge power boost and innovative new controller.

And like the Xbox Series X, the latest PlayStation is capable of making last-gen games look and run better, so there's plenty to get stuck into if you're lucky enough to be unboxing one today.

We've been hopping between the launch lineup titles like an excitable bunny for the last few weeks, and have put together a list of the games we think you should be playing first.