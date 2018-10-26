7 things we want to see from Apple’s new iPad Pro (2018)

Believe what you like about who makes the best smartphones; but in the world of tablets, Apple is king.

The iPad has surprising clout, and the kind of app and game ecosystem Android just can’t compete with. And the iPad Pro has the raw power and scope to oust even laptops from your set-up.

But Apple doesn’t rest on its laurels, and there’s an Apple Special Event next week. That means new hardware – and almost certainly a new iPad Pro. So what do we want it to include?

This: