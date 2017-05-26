7 reasons why Far Cry 5 will be the series' best yet

Crazy pirates, oppressive drug lords and cannibalistic tribes – Far Cry has a habit of putting you up against treacherous opposition. But the next addition to the open-world shooter looks to be even more sinister.

That’s not because the bad guys here commit more dastardly deeds than the likes of Vaas Montenegro and Pagan Min. Rather, it’s because their depiction is a little bit too close to home – they’re religious extremists taking advantage of the country's division by amassing a cult following. Sound familiar?

And that’s not the only interesting aspect of Ubisoft’s upcoming game. In fact, we’ve made a list of all the stuff that we found out during this week’s sneak preview.