7 more games we want on the Sony PlayStation Classic

Sony has wisely taken a page out of Nintendo's playbook and just announced the PlayStation Classic, a miniaturised take on the original, legendary PlayStation. We're thrilled, of course.

The 45%-smaller console will feature 20 built-in classics from way back when, including Final Fantasy VII, Ridge Racer 4 Type-R, Jumping Flash, Tekken 3, and Wild Arms – all well-deserving picks. But that's just five games, and there are 15 more to be announced before the PlayStation Classic saunters into stores on 3 December.

Naturally, we've got ideas. Here are seven more games that we're absolutely dying to see on Sony's pint-sized PlayStaton redux.