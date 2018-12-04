6 things you need to know about the Range Rover Evoque

It is safe to say that the original Range Rover Evoque transformed the fortunes of the British marque when it launched in 2011, with its Victoria Beckham stamp of approval and Stormtrooper styling proving popular with young, urban scenesters.

That's why its designers have decided to stay true to the original format with version 2.0, gently blistering the wheel arches and borrowing the front end of the Range Rover Velar to modernise it a bit.

It's larger inside, boot space has increased and a great deal of work has been done to refine it (it's also quieter inside), but some of the real headlines come in the form of tech exclusive to next year's SUV success story.

We got to sample some of the gizmos on offer while avoiding obstacles and embarrassing prangs in the gritty surrounds of some abandoned east London railway arches.