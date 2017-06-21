6 things we love about the OnePlus 5... and 6 things we don't

Would you look at that - OnePlus has done it again, introducing the world to another fantastic phone that somehow manages to beat the big-brand competition on specs, but still cost a whole lot less.

The OnePlus 5 is an excellent bit of kit, which improves on last year's OnePlus 3 in so many ways. But while there's lots to love here, there are a few things that aren't so rosy - like that higher price.

Now that we've lived with one for a week, here are our favourite bits of the newest mid-range marvel, plus a few we're not so keen on... and one that we just can't make up our minds on.