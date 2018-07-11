6 of the best cases for the OnePlus 6

Most of our favourite smartphones have one thing in common – they’re slipperier than an eel in ice skates.

With its glass back panel and softly curved edges, the OnePlus 6 is up there with the worst offenders, and you’re going to want to get it in a case sharpish if you’ve got any chance of protecting it from the perils of everyday life.

We’ve compiled a list of our favourite OnePlus 6 cases, ranging from functional to all out luxury, that will help to keep your pride and joy looking like new.

READ MORE: OnePlus 6 review