5 things you need to know about the new Nissan Leaf

Once playthings of the rich and plug-equipped, cars powered by batteries and electric motors are now the inevitable future of personal transportation. Sorry hoverboard owners.

And, while top-end Teslas will still cost you a pretty penny, there’s a burgeoning raft of electric vehicles (or ‘EVs’) at the economy end of the market: BMW’s new i3 update; Chevrolet’s non-UK Bolt; Tesla’s own Model 3. Even Mini has announced its plans to build an all-electric machine.

Not keen to miss out on the wave of eco enthusiasm is Nissan - back with something newer, slicker and faster: a 2018 edition of its all-electric Leaf.

Giving the first generation of its battery-powered hatchback a good zapping, Nissan’s stuffed the Leaf 2 full of nifty tricks and economical improvements - all in an effort to make it your e-runaround of choice.

Want all the details? Good news: we charged our cells and hopped over to its Tokyo launch for the full run-down on the Nissan Leaf 2018.