5 things you need to know about Apex Legends

It’s not often that a AAA video game arrives totally out of the blue, being announced and available on the exact same day – but that’s what happened this week with Apex Legends, the new first-person shooter from Titanfall developer Respawn Entertainment and publisher EA.

While many of us had been praying to the gaming gods for the announcement of Titanfall 3 (Titanfall 2 being so one of the best single-player FPS games in recent years), we’ve got something a little different: a battle royale game cast from a not-dissimilar mould to that of Fortnite or PUBG.

So just what has Respawn been cooking up in secret for the past few years? Here’s the lowdown.