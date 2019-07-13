The 15 Best Deals In Dell’s Black Friday In July Event

Many people describe Amazon Prime Day as “Black Friday in July.” Dell have taken that literally and launched a whole bunch of amazing deals.
From their budget level laptops to pro gaming desktops, they are all available in their event - which brings the best of Black Friday to July, taking on Amazon’s big sale.
But that’s not all… Dell are dropping some huge special offers throughout next week, which we will be launching on our Twitter.
Take a look across their entire sale, but don’t fear if you’re a bit lost in the hundreds of deals. We’ve handpicked the best deals.
Oh, and don’t forget - save an extra 12% in the shopping cart with code BLACK12.
Laptops
Both budget and pro laptops are involved in the big Dell sale - here are the best offers.
New Inspiron 15 5000 (2019) w/intel core i5, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD - just £598
Inspiron 14 3000 w/intel Celeron, 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD - just £279
Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop w/intel core i7, 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD+1TB HD - just £999
Inspiron 15 7000 w/intel core i7, 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD+1TB HD - just £799
Dell G7 17 Gaming Laptop w/intel core i7, 16GB RAM and 256GBSSD+1TB HD - just £1,498.99
Desktops
Need a new desktop? Dell has you covered for any needs you have.
XPS 8930 w/intel core i5, NVIDIA GTX 1050, 8GB RAM and 1TB HD - just £879
Inspiron 24 5000 All-in-One w/intel core i3, 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD+1TB HD - just £779
Inspiron Small Desktop w/monitor, intel core i3, 4GB RAM and 1TB HD - just £514.86
XPS 8930 w/ monitor, intel core i7, NVIDIA GTX 1080, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD+2TB HD - just £1859
Accessories
Maybe you already have the computing solution, but just need accessories for it.
Dell Wireless Keyboard and Mouse KM636 - just £18.04 (down from £15.93)
Dell Bluetooth Mouse - just £44.62 (down from £79.22)
Alienware Pro Gaming Keyboard - just £85.62
Alienware 17 Vindicator Backpack V2.0 - just £77.47 (down from £119.08)
Alienware Graphics Amplifier - just £183.95 (down from £271.19)