10 of the best cases for the Apple iPhone XR

The iPhone XR might not be the highest of Apple's high-end phones this year, but this sleek glass-and-aluminium sandwich still looks and feels plenty premium.

And it sure could take a beating if you drop it. We understand wanting to keep the bright and bold colours in full view, but if you feel like you need an extra layer of protection, we hear you. Luckily, there are already some excellent-looking cases out there.

Apple has one just case option of its own (seen below), but third-party makers have admirably filled the void with a variety of cases spanning styles and price points. Here are 10 of the best iPhone XR cases we've seen so far.