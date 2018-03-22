You’d need a salary larger than a premiership footballer to afford a TV big enough to cover an entire wall - but a projector can do the same job for significantly less cash.

Epson’s EH-LS100 does exactly that, but without all the faff of mounting to your ceiling. It’s an ultra-short throw system, y’see, lobbing a massive image onto your wall from just a few centimetres away.

It’s also one of the first to combine ultra-short throw with a laser light source, ditching old-school bulbs for diodes that last for tens of thousands of hours. Plus it should be brighter, more colourful, and with better contrast to boot.

Or at least, that’s the idea. Does it work in practice? We’ve been glued to Netflix for the past few weeks to find out...