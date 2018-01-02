At £150 you deserve to expect solid performance. And you do get it. There’s none of the consistent, annoying lag of some sub-£100 phones. This isn’t the fastest phone in the universe, though. There does seem to be a few more pauses every now and then than with a Moto G5.

Performance is no big issue once the Hawk has loaded the important bits from your favourite apps into its 2GB of RAM, at least.

There's a MediaTek MT6750 CPU here, rather than the Qualcomm chips you’ll see elsewhere. In the past, low-end MediaTeks caused some frame rate issues with high-end games. However, that’s when paired with Full HD phones. As this one is just 720p, games seem to work pretty well. There’s no need to downgrade the graphics in Asphalt 8 or Dead Trigger 2 just to make them enjoyable.

The Hawk has a 2500mAh battery, which doesn't sound like a lot when so many rival phones have 3000mAh or more. The 5in, 720p screen helps the battery hold up reasonably well, though. Two days between charges? No chance, although its battery should get you through to bedtime unless you hammer it. In this sense it’s similar to the Moto G.

Unlike Moto’s latest, the Hawk also uses a USB-C charge port rather than the older microUSB type. This doesn’t guarantee you ultra-fast charging, but does mean you don’t have to fiddle about to get the charge plug the right way around at 11:30pm when you’re half-asleep.

EE has made more noise about the Hawk’s 4G connection than the battery, though. The key feature is “CAT 6” LTE, meaning it has a modem capable of making use of the fastest 4G connections EE has to offer right now. It has been revved up to 238mbps by Wembley stadium, where EE has turbo-charged its 4G.

Out in the real world, the results are a bit more conventional. Taking the Hawk on a tour of south London, download speeds were consistently bang on 30Mbps in good signal areas, with uploads varying between 2Mbps and 15Mbps depending on location. It’s 4G, but don’t come expecting optical broadband-flattening performance from the Hawk unless you live outside Wembley stadium. Or in Cardiff, which also benefits from ultra-fast EE 4G.

Anything else? The EE Hawk has NFC for wireless payments and there’s a single speaker on the bottom edge. It has no bass power, but does sound clear and avoids breaking up at max volume.