Fancy tech is one of the other draws of the Earin M-2, other than small size. They have their own active noise cancellation, powered by four microphones, and use a NFMI MiGLO chips. They let these earphones judge which ear their put in, and alter the stereo feed to suit.

There’s a transparency mode too. This pipes through a certain amount of ambient audio so you can hear what’s going on. Nothing too special there. However, in the Earin app you can also choose the distance of the audio to let in. Want to silence your clacking keyboard at work, but still be able to hear someone talking to you? No problem.

Like any ambient mode, the Earin M-2’s doesn’t sound 100% natural. It’s sound picked up with mics, and played through speaker drivers. Every middle man degrades the sound a bit, but it’s a nice-to-have feature if you want to use this pair at work or for urban runs.

There’s more too. The Earin M-2 are designed to sense when they’re in your ears, and when they aren’t. Take one out and the music pauses. Put the bud back in and the music starts up again.

Having lived with the Earin-M2 for a few weeks now, though, they try a little too hard to be clever. And like most M. Night Shyamalan movies, these earphones aren’t quite as smart as they think they are.

How would you feel about a pair of earphones that made you spend two full days just trying to get audio out of both earpieces rather than one? And every time you got the other earbud to work, the original went dead, an eternal game of tech whack-a-mole.

Or how about a firmware update process that takes a full half-hour, and so start only decides to flash one earpiece? And don’t forget the two weeks before that firmware update, where the sound balance was skewed towards one side.

The Earin M-2 are desperate to be the smartest true wireless headphones around. And sure, they have a lot of tech packed into a small earpiece. However, right now they seem like the school kid who thinks they’re special because they got the latest gadget X before anyone else.

You’re not smart, Graham, you just have a lot of games consoles. Half the time the app doesn’t seem to recognise the Earin M-2, even when they’re connected. There’s still some work to do here, but they are genuinely ambitious little things.

The back of each earpiece also works as a multi-function pad. You can play/pause, skip tracks, and bring up Siri or Google Assistant with a long press. There’s also very little latency to the audio. You can watch movies or YouTube videos without major lag.

And following the firmware update the Earin M-2’s basic wireless stability is good. There’s an occasional blip between the earpieces, which sounds like one of them half cutting out for a fraction of a second.

But like most new true wireless pairs, there are no annoying spurts and stops like older models. It’s getting to the point where they connected and streaming that can prove tricky.

The Earin M-2 are a bit of a mixed lot so far. Thankfully the sound, when behaving, is pretty good.